Concern for welfare of missing teenager

Police have issued a public appeal amid growing concerns about the welfare of 13-year-old Corrina Gorman.

PSNI North Belfast posted on Facebook that she was last seen on Friday May 26 at roughly 6am in north Belfast.

She is described as being 5’1”, of slim build with blue eyes.

The PSNI posted: “Please have a look at the photo and if you know where she is or have seen her contact 101 and quote reference number 238 of the 26th May.

“All efforts so far to locate her have been ineffective. Share this post to help spread the message.”