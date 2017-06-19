Concern over legacy proposals consultation plan

The leader of the UUP and a leading victims’ group have expressed serious concern about government plans to begin public consultation on proposals for new institutions to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The News Letter asked the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) to comment on reports that DUP-Tory talks will encourage public consultation soon on Stormont House Agreement (SHA) bodies such as the Historical Investigations Unit (HIU).

An NIO spokeswoman pointed out that the Conservative Party’s election manifesto contained a commitment to go out to public consultation.

And she pointed to a statement by Secretary of State James Brokenshire in April where he said that the proposals are now “sufficiently developed that the next step should be to publish them for consultation” in order to listen to the views of victims.

But Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann MLA is very concerned. “We seem to be charging headlong,” he said, “towards creating another layer of structures to try and ensnare former and current members of the security forces, whilst terrorists and their apologists run around with comfort letters in their back pockets.”

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United, said that unless his members can receive confidence that the new structures will give better satisfaction than the old ones, “we will not be giving our consent to politicians to make deals on the back of those we serve”.

The Victims and Survivors Forum meets the five main political parties on Tuesday to discuss progressing the SHA.