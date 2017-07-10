Conditional discharge and £500 fine for waste offences

Today (Monday, July 10) at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court, factory worker Robert McClean, 64, of Annaghquin Road, Rock, Dungannon was sentenced for illegally infilling an area of birch bog with waste. In addition to his £500 fine, he was ordered to pay £226.63 costs and an offender levy of £15.

On 8 April, 2014, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency responded to complaints of large-scale dumping at land adjacent to 29 Annaghquin Road, Rock, Dungannon. On investigation, officers found an area of birch bog approximately 75 x 75 metres infilled with waste including clay soil, plastics, ceramic, wood, construction and demolition waste, shrubs and tree branches (2,142 tonnes in total).

Over the next two years, officers returned four times to the site, where the deposits were found to have increased. When Mr McClean was identified as the owner of the land, he was issued with a legal notice requiring the removal of the waste from the site. When the site was cleared, it was said to have cost £6,000.