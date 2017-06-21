Confederate flag is removed

A Confederate flag spotted flying in the Lisburn area has been taken down.

The controversial flag had appeared on a lamp-post on the corner of Brokerstown Road and Knockmore Road.

SDLP Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney welcomed the news that the flag had been removed.

He said: “Glad to see the confederate flag on the Knockmore Road has been taken down. No place in the community of Lisburn for symbols of racism.”

Earlier Mr Catney had described the flying of this flag as a “hate crime.”

“What kind of message does this send to people from around the world who have chosen to make Lisburn their home? This is a direct insult to those who have come here to live and work as part of our local community.

“Are we to say that the politics of racism and slavery are acceptable in Lisburn in 2017? Every right thinking person in our community will reject this. Every political representative should be explicit in their condemnation of this racist act.

“My door will always be open to those of the many diverse backgrounds who make up our local community in Lisburn. They should not be intimidated by the erection of these flags.”