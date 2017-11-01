Conleth takes top award for community contribution

Lurgan’s Conleth Kane has been recognised for his contribution to the LGBT community.

Conleth, who started his career as an actor but who is now establishing a reputation as a talented singer/songwriter, was presented with the ‘Personal Contribution to the LGBT Community Award’ at a glittering ceremony last week.

He received the award following a public vote for the GNI Magazine Awards.

He had been nominated in two categories - Personal Contribution to the LGBT community and best LGBT Performer.

Following the award ceremony Conleth expressed his delight at the recognition he had received.

He told the ‘MAIL’: “This award means so much! Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote!

“To be recognised at such a prestigious, prolific event for my ‘Personal Contribution to the LGBT Community’ is truly overwhelming.

“It’s an honour to be nominated, but winning was the icing on the cake.

“I will continue to use my creativity and voice to challenge inequality and encourage anyone I can to celebrate themselves, no matter what their religion, skin colour, nationality, gender or sexuality is. Be proud of who you are.”

But it wasn’t just a special night for Conleth, as he also ensured a grieving mum had a night of glamour.

Conleth sprang a surprise on Donna Green - whose son Tiernan died earlier this year following and asthma attack.

Donna posted a video recently which went viral, aimed at raising awareness of asthma.

She and her family have also been tireless fundraisers for Craigavon Area Hospital following Tiernan’s untimely death aged just 20 on January 31 this year.

Conleth said: “I wanted to surprise Donna because she has done such incredible work in raising awareness for asthma.

“She hasn’t had an easy year, and I wanted to do something to treat her, to make her feel special.

“I’ve admired her resilience and passion to do as much as she can as a grieving mother. Her strength is inspiring.

“There’s no better award than putting a smile on someone’s face. To be honest, the whole day I was more excited about seeing her reaction more than anything! “Donna initially messaged me via Facebook last year to say she loved my music. This year we have developed a solid and special friendship and I’m so thrilled I was able to surprise her and take her to the GNI Magazine Awards. Her entire family were in on it!”