Cookstown man goes missing after first Manchester Utd match

The sister of a Cookstown man who has been missing in Manchester since yesterday is appealing for help to find him.

Naomi May McComb told the Mail her little brother Ronald, 27, was last seen leaving the Grey Horse Inn on the city's Portland Street just after midnight.

On his first trip to Manchester to see his team play, she said he doesn't know the area and was supposed to return home on a bus leaving Manchester at 11pm on Sunday night, but didn't turn up.

Worried for his safety, Naomi May said she reported Ronald, whose second name is Lagan, missing to police at around 1pm today.

Since then she said Greater Manchester Police have visited the bar where he was last seen and have interviewed staff, who said they last saw him just after midnight.

After being provided with a picture of Ronald, she said officers now intend to trawl through CCTV to see if they can retrace his steps.

Naomi has given the Mail a picture of Ronald as he was dressed yesterday.

Thanking everyone for their kindness and support so far, she has asked that as many people as possible share his picture to help find Ronald.

Around five foot six, Ronald is slim and when last seen was wearing a red Man Utd jersey, dark blue jeans and a khaki coat with orange trim. His trainers were bright blue with yellow laces.

So far, we have been unable to reach GMP for comment.