Corbyn: I wasn’t dancing ahead of Cenotaph service

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at claims he was “dancing” in Whitehall ahead of the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph.

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn claimed that pictures purporting to show the leader of the opposition “jigging” ahead of the national memorial had been “cropped”.

Mr Corbyn’s spokesman told the Press Association: “Jeremy wasn’t dancing. He was gesticulating whilst talking to Second World War veteran George Durack.”

The spokesman said Labour was considering taking the matter to the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

Mr Corbyn joined in with God Save The Queen after previously attracting criticism for not singing the anthem at the Battle of Britain 75th anniversary commemorations last year.