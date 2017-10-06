Corrie stars past and present say fond ‘te-ra’ to Liz Dawn at funeral

“True inspiration” Liz Dawn shone with generosity and humour as she went from humble working class roots to become a “national icon”, mourners at the much-loved soap actress’s funeral heard.

Stars of Coronation Street past and present joined her family and friends to pay their respects at Salford Cathedral to the 77-year-old, who played the part of battleaxe Vera Duckworth on the Weatherfield cobbles for 34 years.

Sally Dynevor and Michael LeVell arriving at Salford Cathedral for the funeral service of Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday October 6, 2017. A former Woolworths shop girl from Leeds, who first set foot on Weatherfield's famous cobbles in 1974, Dawn, who had four children, died peacefully last week at home with her family around her. See PA story FUNERAL Dawn. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Dawn shone in her role as the wife of henpecked husband Jack, played by the late Bill Tarmey, as the duo endeared themselves to millions of Corrie’s fans.

She had been diagnosed with the lung disease emphysema in 2001 and was written out of the show in 2008 at her request.

Dawn - real name Sylvia Ann Ibbetson - died peacefully last month but the congregation was told by her son Graham that the family only learned recently that medics did not think in 2001 she would survive beyond five years.

Cast members Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) and Alan Halsall (Tyrone Dobbs) delivered a joint tribute to Dawn at the Requiem Mass and both had to comfort each other at times as they recalled when they had joined the cast as teenagers and entered the turbulent world of Jack and Vera.

A private committal followed the cathedral service.