Could snow be on the way for Northern Ireland?

Temperatures are set to fall to well below freezing tonight in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.

After today's mixed bag of rain, sunshine and showers with a maximum temperature of 6 °C - not to mention hail and thunder - tonight will see temperatures drop to -2 °C.

Wintry weather

"Showers, wintry to low levels in places, becoming largely confined to northern and western parts, with clear spells further east leading to a frost and icy patches as winds ease. Minimum Temperature -2 °C," reports the Met Office website.

Tomorrow, according to the Met Office, will be "another bright day with sunny intervals and showers".

Forecasters say this will mainly affect "the north and west" and some showers will be "heavy and wintry over the higher ground".

"Moderate west to northwesterly winds. Maximum Temperature 5 °C," add forecasters.

Meanwhile the outlook for the weekend is: "Further showers, mainly around the coasts. Some sunshine at times with clear spells and light winds overnight leading to a widespread frost and perhaps some freezing fog patches."