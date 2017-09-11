Council announces temporary closure of skate park

A popular city skate park is to close temporarily, Belfast City Council has said.
Bridges Skate Park, located under the M3 flyover at the junction of Little Patrick Street and Corporation Street, provides facilities for skateboarding, parkour and BMXing.
The authority said the park will be closed for essential maintenance from next Monday, September 18. It is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, September 23.
