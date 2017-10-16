Council cancels bin collections and closes most facilities

Bin collections by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council have been cancelled today.

The Council said: “ Bins collections will cease today from 12noon,

“Please ensure your bin is secure.

“We will advise ASAP when missed bins will be collected.

“All recycling centres will close today from 12noon.

All parks & outdoor facilities, including play parks, football pitches & cemeteries will close today from 12noon.”

A Council spokesperson said: “In preparation for the impact of Storm Ophelia, the council has agreed the following closures as precautionary measures in the interests of our customers and staff. We apologise for any inconvenience.

“All parks and outdoor facilities, including play parks, football pitches and cemeteries will close today from 12noon and will remain closed until inspections are carried out tomorrow.

“All Leisure and Community Centres including Town Halls will close today from 12noon. The aim is to reopen tomorrow (Tuesday) morning when inspections are carried out.

“All registration services will close today at 12noon. The service will reopen tomorrow, if you have an appointment for today this will be rescheduled tomorrow.

“All tourism and visitor facilities will close today from 12noon including FE McWilliam Gallery, Market Place Theatre, Navan Centre, Visitor Information Centres and Armagh County Museum.”