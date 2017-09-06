Council chair remains despite bomb remarks

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has rejected calls for a Sinn Féin councillor who said he wouldn’t ‘go down the road of condemning’ the 1987 Enniskillen bombing to be replaced as council chairman.

A motion to formally request councillor Stephen McCann’s removal from the role of chairman should he fail to retract his remarks was voted down by Sinn Féin in Omagh last night.

This follows a walk-out in July by DUP, UUP and SDLP councillors over Mr McCann’s comments.

In an interview published by Fermanagh-based newspaper the Impartial Reporter in July, council chairman Stephen McCann was asked whether he condemned the Remembrance Day bombing in Enniskillen in 1987, which killed 11 people.

Mr McCann said: “You see, you can go down this road of condemning this and commending that.” He added: “It was wrong and Sinn Fein came out at the time and said it was wrong. I am happy with that.”

The Sinn Féin councillor also praised praised Seamus McElwaine in the interview, an IRA man shot dead in 1986 as he tried to ambush an Army patrol.

Mr McCann said: “It’s people like Seamus McElwaine who has made it possible for people like me to come forward and do what I have to do without having to worry about going to jail.”

UUP Councillor Howard Thornton proposed the motion last night.

Addressing the council chamber, he said: “For the first citizen of our council district to express such inflammatory comments is beyond belief. It was totally irresponsible and extremely hurtful for all those victims and survivors of terrorist violence.

“Chairman, you personally have caused great hurt to many in your newspaper comments. Regardless of your personal beliefs, when you wear the chain of office you speak and act on behalf of all of us within this council.”

The motion was voted down by 17 votes to 12. The SDLP, who had participated in the walk out over Mr McCann’s remarks, abstained.