Council in warning over pet poisoning

A warning has been issued to pet owners after a “suspected case of anti-freeze poisoning” in the Donaghadee area.

Ards and North Down Borough Council is advising people to watch out for food left outside that may be soaked in the harmful chemical.

Writing on social media, a council spokesperson said: “Pet owners are being advised to keep a close eye on their pets after a suspected case of anti-freeze poisoning in the Donaghadee area. Especially be on the lookout for pieces of food left outside as these may be soaked in anti-freeze.”

DUP councillor Naomi Armstrong-Cotter said: “This is just awful and my heart goes out to whoever this has happened to. It’s a disgrace. Their heart has been broken. My hamster died last week and, it’s only a hamster, and I cried when it died. Pets are so important to people.”