Council repeat warning as Christmas tree vandalism continues

Derry City and Strabane District Council has again reminded the public of the consequences of interfering with Christmas decorations following more incidents of vandalism to trees in recent days.

There has been a series of attacks since lights switch on ceremonies were held throughout the district in November and early December and extensive damage has been caused in the last couple of days to the trees in Waterloo Place in Derry and Glenmoran Village outside Strabane.

It brings the total number of reported incidents in the city centre to six while the tree in Strabane town centre was also damaged on the night of the Christmas lights switch on.

Council’s Head of Environment, Conor Canning, urged local people to respect the decorations, warning of the potential dangers of interfering with them.

“Unfortunately since we issued our appeal last week, further damage has been caused to trees in the city and district so we must repeat our appeals for the public to show respect before a serious incident occurs.

“While it may seem harmless, it is potentially very dangerous given the electrical equipment involved and the size of the trees Council has erected.

“We would like to remind people that the decorations are there for everyone to enjoy throughout the festive season.

“We also urge the public to be vigilant of any vandalism and to report any incidents they witness to the PSNI.”