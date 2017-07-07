Council seeks views on East Bank development

Belfast City Council is inviting views on a new strategy for the development of the East Bank of the River Lagan.

The Council has today (Friday 7 July) launched a 12-week consultation into proposals designed to regenerate the East Bank and help give it greater connectivity to the city centre.

Some consultation has already been undertaken with key stakeholders in the area, including elected representatives, major landowners, local residents and community groups. A comprehensive review of land use in the area also has been carried out. Now, the draft strategy is being opened up to wider consultation.

“The draft strategy includes six key recommendations that, if implemented, would see the East Bank fully woven into the fabric of the city centre by 2030,” commented Councillor Mairéad O’Donnell, Chair of the Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee.

“The objective would be to create an area which is lively, diverse, accessible and well-connected to the city core, the River Lagan and surrounding communities, providing places to live, work and socialise.

“To this end, four place-making themes are explored in the draft strategy. These include maximising the potential of development sites across the area; energising the River Lagan corridor; creating a connected and legible East Bank and making streets and spaces for people.”

Among the options which the Council is putting forward for discussion in the draft strategy is significant rationalisation of road and rail infrastructure in the area, to create a sustainable transport corridor at Bridge End. The proposed changes include the removal of the Station Street flyover adjacent to Queen’s Quay (which already has planning consent); the removal of the Bridge End flyover; the reduction of road space for general traffic and the proposed relocation of the Titanic Quarter railway station.

The consultation will run until Friday 29 September 2017.