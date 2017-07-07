Council to discuss road safety after woman’s death

Lisburn and Castlereagh council are to discuss the need for road safety improvements following the death yesterday evening of a woman in a three-vehicle collision on the Belfast road.

The PSNI said last night that the collision involved a Mini, Mercedes and Mitsubishi Outlander.

The road linking Carryduff and Saintfield was closed following the collision but has since reopened.

DUP Councillor Nathan Anderson expressed his deepest sympathies following the woman’s tragic death.

He said: “I am saddened to hear of yet another death on the road in our community. This is an unimaginable tragedy for the family and friends of this lady and wish to express my deepest sympathies to her loved ones.

“The roads network in the immediate Carryduff and Newtownbreda area is very busy being an arterial route into Belfast. Today’s news will be of a great shock to many.”

Councillor Anderson told the News Letter he has submitted a motion, along with independent Alderman Geraldine Rice, to the Council appealing to the Department of Infrastructure to improve the roads infrastructure and safety in the area.

He explained: “We have consistently expressed the need for improvements to the local road system. We have seen some success but more needs to be done to make the roads a safer place. We will continue to work with across the board to make our community safer.”

“Today however, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this lady.”