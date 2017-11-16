Council unveils Northern Ireland’s first ‘cycle hub’

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has opened Northern Ireland’s first Cycle Hub, at the Billy Neill Halt on the junction of the Comber Greenway, which is part of the National Cycle Network.

The recently completed works have also created 24 hour access to the only car park adjacent to the Comber Greenway, making it an ideal location to start the daily commute by bicycle to work.

The cycle hub provides an innovative repair station which is part of the council’s wider masterplan to develop its Billy Neill Soccer Centre of Excellence to include over 5kms of cycle and walking paths, a pump track for cyclists, a purpose built cross-country running course and a 3G floodlit soccer pitch.

Welcoming guests to the official opening, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “As a keen cyclist I am delighted to see such an invaluable cycle hub installed in our council area. This hub provides cyclists with the necessary tools to repair and adjust their bikes if needed as they cycle along the Comber Greenway. I hope that all cyclists who use this popular Greenway are pleased with this recent development in the area.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “The council is always looking for ways to improve opportunities for residents to get active. It is hoped the development of the Billy Neill Halt will encourage cyclists of all abilities to use the seven mile long traffic-free Comber Greenway. As well as providing valuable tools to assist with bicycle repairs the newly installed seating also creates a natural rest area for walkers and cyclists before continuing their journey.

“I would like to thank the Department for Infrastructure and Sustrans for their funding support to this project and their invaluable advice and expertise. I look forward to seeing the masterplan progress to allow walkers, runners, footballers and cyclists to get maximum benefit from this outdoor council facility.”

A defibrillator has also been installed at the Cycle Hub to provide valuable life-saving assistance to anyone who might need it.