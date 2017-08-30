Councillor warning over motion to snub Trump invite

Any snub from the mayor of Belfast to US President Donald Trump could have repercussions for Northern Ireland, Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers has warned.

He was speaking following an SDLP motion which is to be tabled next week to propose that the city’s mayor refuse an invite to the White House.

Mr Rodgers said: “Donald Trump is one of the most powerful people in the world whether you love or hate him.

“People need to stop playing politics. This shouldn’t be about filling personal or party agendas.

“It is very easy to make enemies but a lot more difficult to make friends.”

Mr Rodgers, a former mayor who visited President Bush during his time in office, added: “We worked hard to secure a yearly invite to the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

“It isn’t about the president. It’s about the office.

“You normally only get a few minutes with the president but you get speaking to his key advisors.”

Mr Rodgers said American investment was vital in Northern Ireland and it would not be a wise move to snub someone like President Trump with such a strong personality.

SDLP councillor Brian Heading, who proposed the motion, said: “President Donald Trump is a man who has attempted to ban travel access to an entire religion, mocked the disabled and bragged about the sexual assault of women.

“Since his election he has given succour to bigots and racists under the guise of the ‘alt-right’ movement. Democrats across the world should have no fear of calling the fascists of that movement out for what they are.

“This city has had a long and proud association with a series of US presidents who have sought to galvanise our peace process on the basis of respect for the diversity of our society.

“We should not let that be tarnished by rushing to the sound of clicking cameras with a president who opposes the basic values of our peace.”

He added: “The important business of enhancing our relationship with Irish America can be done outside of the White House and without the influence of a president who has already encouraged businesses to disinvest in Ireland.”