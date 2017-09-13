Countdown underway to first heritage week

The Orange Institution’s first ever heritage week will encompass history, culture and music, it has been confirmed.

The inaugural event, which runs from September 21 – 28, includes a programme of activities that celebrate and inform audiences about the origins and traditions of the Loyal Order, its membership, and its influence on wider society.

Among the events taking place are historical talks focusing on the origins of the Loyal Order, its role during the Home Rule period, and the service and sacrifice of Orangemen during the First World War.

A number of Orange halls across the Province will open their doors to the public, incorporating guided tours. A Lambeg drumming match will also take place in Co Antrim.

The timing of the initiative has historical and cultural relevance, commencing on the anniversary of the formation of the Institution in 1795.

To launch the week-long event, a lecture will take place at the Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House, Loughgall.

Heritage week will culminate on Ulster Day, marking the anniversary of the signing of the Ulster Covenant by unionists in opposition to Home Rule in 1912.

Orange Heritage Week 2017 – Programme of Events

• September 21

Diamond Day Lecture – Museum of Orange Heritage, Loughgall, 8pm

Origins and formation of Orange Order by Dr David Hume – Limavady Orange Heritage Centre, 8pm

• September 23

Orangeism and World War One: by Dr Jonathan Mattison – Banbridge Orange Hall,11am

Lambeg drumming match – Burnside Orange hall, Antrim, 2.30 - 6pm

• September 24

Ulster Day service – Ballyclare Methodist Ch, 3.30pm

• September 25

Orangeism and the Ulster Solemn League and Covenant: Gordon Lucy) – Listullycurran Orange Hall, Dromore, 8pm

• September 26 & 27

Open day and tour – Carleton Street Orange hall, Portadown from 11am and 1pm

• September 28

Open day and archives evening – Museum of Orange Heritage, Belfast, 10am – 5pm, 6.30pm – 9pm

Guided tour - Clifton Street Orange Hall, Belfast, 10am – 12 noon

Open evening – Cuil Rathain Historical & Cultural Centre, Coleraine, 8pm

Open evening - Moygashel Orange Hall, 7 - 9.30pm