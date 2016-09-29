Search

County lodge tribute to murdered brethren

Edward Stevenson, right, Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, and Hugh Stewart, Grand Master of the County Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, pictured at the Service of Unveiling and Dedication of the County Londonderry Grand Lodge Memorial Bannerette in St. Lurach�"s Church, Maghera.

Edward Stevenson, right, Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, and Hugh Stewart, Grand Master of the County Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, pictured at the Service of Unveiling and Dedication of the County Londonderry Grand Lodge Memorial Bannerette in St. Lurach�"s Church, Maghera.

A new bannerette has been unveiled in memory of 18 Orangemen from Co Londonderry who were murdered by terrorists during the Troubles.

Component:1.7603812.1475143078, , ,$mergedBody