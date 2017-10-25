Crash at Moneynick Road - expect delays

There has been a two vehicle RTC on the Moneynick Road in Toome and the road is blocked as result of this.
Diversions are being set up and motorists should expect delays.
No further details at this time.
There has been a two vehicle RTC on the Moneynick Road in Toome and the road is blocked as result of this.
Diversions are being set up and motorists should expect delays.
No further details at this time.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.