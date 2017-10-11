Crash victim Natasha was full of happiness, funeral service told

A 23-year-old mother-of-one who died following a single-vehicle collision in County Fermanagh lived a life “full of much happiness”, mourners at her funeral heard.

Natasha Carruthers lost her life after her car crashed on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin shortly before midnight on Saturday. Two other people in the car were injured.

From Letterbreen in County Fermanagh, her funeral took place in Rossorry Parish Church on Wednesday.

Rev Canon Ian Ellis, rector of Rossorry Parish, paid tribute to the support being given to Ms Carruthers’ family, who are “still totally stunned by the terrible news”.

Rev Ellis said: “This serious road accident has taken her life and she has left behind not only her grieving mother, father and sister but also been parted from her one year young daughter Lily-Rose – who is probably unaware of just what has happened and whom we think of in a special way today.

“Natasha’s family today are still totally stunned by the terrible news that she lost her life in that tragic traffic accident. They received that news from the PSNI in the early hours of Sunday morning, and are still in great shock and trying to come to terms with this terrible reality.

“Their immediate family and friends are providing great support and the parish and wider community will I know offer help and assistance to the family circle through this most difficult of times.”

He continued: “In her teenage years, she liked to play the odd prank. On one occasion she decided to take her dad’s car for a wee spin – however let’s say it did not return in the way her dad had last seen it! It’s a little cameo of her approach to life – Tasha was an outgoing, fun-loving girl who lived life to the full.

“When Natasha became a mum herself it brought her much joy, and she was a great mum to little Lily-Rose born just over one year ago. She was a loving and caring mother to her beautiful baby girl.

“The great sadness is that Natasha’s vibrant life has ended so suddenly and tragically on Sunday morning.”

Rev Ellis also delivered a message to the young people who had gathered to mourn the young mother about the fragility of life.

He said: “I know many friends of Natasha’s and other young people are here to mourn and to show their support and to be near to the family in their time of loss.

“I would like to send out a simple message to all young people today. Friends are a very precious gift, you must treasure them. It is great to be able to live life fully and to enjoy time with friends. But remember we treasure our friends by taking care of them. Whatever we do together, wherever we go together.

He added: “Life is fragile and can be lost in an instant – I urge you to look out for each other and treat your friends as a precious gift. Take responsibility for each other and take care of one another in everything you do.”