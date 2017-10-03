10th anniversary of MI5 at Palace Barracks

This week marks ten years since MI5 began operating from the intelligence agency’s new headquarters at Holywood, Co Down.

The £20 million building – on the Palace Barracks site – is understood to have room for up to 400 staff and can operate as an alterative, overall command centre should the main headquarters in London succumb to a terrorist attack.

In October 2007, MI5 became the lead agency in counter-terrorist activity and intelligence gathering in Northern Ireland, however, the PSNI has continued to play a role in anti-terror operations and works closely with the intelligence services.

At the time, a Whitehall official said: “The [MI5] office simply puts Northern Ireland on the same footing as England, Scotland and Wales.”

The SDLP was particularly outspoken against the move – opposing a lead role for MI5 without direct Police Ombudsman oversight.

Dolores Kelly MLA said: “That is bad for policing. It is bad for politics. And it is bad for families who want to get to the truth.”

In response to fears expressed by nationalist politicians, that there would be less accountability if the ultra-secretive intelligence service was suspected of abusing its powers, the official said: “The relationship with the office of the Police Ombudsman is very good. The Ombudsman has oversight of police officers working with MI5 and that will not change”.

Jobs advertised by MI5 in Northern Ireland have included IT experts and language specialists.