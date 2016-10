More than 300 cars have been destroyed in a fire at a breakers’ yard in Co Armagh.

Police are treating the blaze at Fegan’s Quarry, Madden Road, Keady, as suspicious.

More than 300 cars have been "totally destroyed" in a fire at a breaker's yard in Co Armagh

It happened during the early hours of Tuesday morning but details have only just been released by police.

Officers are working to establish a motive and have appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI on 101.