£60,000 cannabis seizure case sent to Crown Court

A 38-year-old man charged in relation to the seizure of approximately three kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £60,000 has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

John Ian Semple - whose address was originally given as Ballycregagh Road, Clough, but is now Kilgad Road, Kells - appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

He faces five charges - including two charges of fraudulently importing herbal cannabis which are understood to relate to addresses at Sunview Park in Newtowncrommelin and Millview Gardens in Ballyclare.

He also has two charges of being concerned in the supply of herbal cannabis.

The accused is further charged with converting criminal property.

A prosecutor said she believed there was a case to answer. There were no contrary submissions from a defence lawyer and District Judge Peter King returned Semple to Antrim Crown Court in January on bail.