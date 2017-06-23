‘Abortion industry to profit from law change’

Proposed amendments to legislation which would give free abortions on the English NHS to women from Northern Ireland have nothing to do with welfare but rather aim to promote the interests of ‘the abortion industry’ a pro-life group claims.

Liam Gibson, spokesman for The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, said the proposed amendment in the Queen’s Speech has “nothing to do with the welfare of women in Northern Ireland”.

He added: “Its real purpose is to promote the financial interests of the British abortion industry which has been steadily losing customers from Northern Ireland for the last 15 years.”

The number of Northern Ireland women having abortions in Britain has halved from 2001 to 2016, he said; some 200,000 abortions take place annually in Britain, the vast majority by commercial providers who are paid by the NHS for each abortion.