Accused of April Fool’s Day robbery

A man has been charged with robbing a person of £6,000 cash and two shotguns in the Liminary Road area near Ballymena.

William James McCartan (43), of Annadale Flats in south Belfast, is accused of robbery on April 1 this year.

The accused made his first appearance in the case at Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 24 where a police officer believed he could connect him to the charges.

A prosecutor said the matter will be going to the Crown Court and that a phone report is still outstanding for the case file.

The accused was released on £500 bail including a ban on entering the Liminary Road.

He is also banned from contacting the man he allegedly robbed and has an 11pm-7am curfew.

The accused was represented by Andrew Kinney and the case has been adjourned to December 22.