Accused of April Fool’s Day robbery

A man has been charged with robbing a person of £6,000 cash and two shotguns in the Liminary Road area near Ballymena.
William James McCartan (43), of Annadale Flats in south Belfast, is accused of robbery on April 1 this year.
The accused made his first appearance in the case at Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 24 where a police officer believed he could connect him to the charges.
A prosecutor said the matter will be going to the Crown Court and that a phone report is still outstanding for the case file.
The accused was released on £500 bail including a ban on entering the Liminary Road.
He is also banned from contacting the man he allegedly robbed and has an 11pm-7am curfew.
The accused was represented by Andrew Kinney and the case has been adjourned to December 22.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.