Accused of using knife and fork in kitchen attack

A man allegedly accused another man of “going with his girlfriend” before grabbing a knife and fork from a cutlery drawer and stabbing him in the face during an early morning incident in Larne.

The claims emerged at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday where John Darren Caskey (44), of the Centenary House hostel in Belfast’s Victoria Street, applied for bail via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

He has been charged with possessing a kitchen knife and fork as offensive weapons with intent to commit an offence.

Caskey is also alleged to have maliciously wounded the man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm during the incident at Ferris Avenue at 2.30am on Saturday November 12.

A police officer said the injured man was with Caskey and the defendant’s girlfriend and during an argument Caskey accused him of “going with” the woman.

During a fight in a kitchen Caskey allegedly opened a cutlery drawer and attacked the man with a knife and fork injuring him “about the face, quite badly” and then jumped on his leg causing a broken ankle but the man was able to escape.

Caskey allegedly told police the man must have inflicted the wounds himself.

District Judge Liam McNally refused bail saying there were issues about a suitable address.

The case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

