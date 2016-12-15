Addict battered neighbour, 82, to death with rolling pin

A woman has been found guilty of murdering her elderly neighbour by battering her with a rolling pin.

Sandra Weir, 41, was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh of the murder of 82-year-old Mary Logie, who was found dead at her home in Green Gates, Leven, Fife, in January this year.

Weir was also found guilty of stealing from the pensioner to feed her drug habit.

Police Scotland Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie, from the major investigation team, said: “Sandra Weir is a callous and uncaring individual who regularly exploited Mary Logie for financial gain.

“She would use coercion to obtain cash and other items of value from Mary before ultimately subjecting her to a horrific attack which left the 82-year-old with fatal injuries.

“The level of violence inflicted upon Mary, coupled with the prolonged period of bullying and intimidation, demonstrated Weir’s complete disregard for the wellbeing of her victim.”

He continued: “Mary’s death had a profound impact on the local community and we are extremely grateful to the local residents who came forward with vital information that allowed us to identify Weir and bring her to justice.

“I would finally like to thank the family of Mary Logie for their continued support throughout our investigation.

“I hope that today’s verdict can bring them one step closer to moving on from the traumatic ordeal of Mary’s death.”

Weir had denied the charges, lodging a special defence of alibi saying she was elsewhere at the time.

The trial heard the pensioner had 31 injuries to her head and neck, and died as a result of ‘’blunt force trauma’’ to her head.

Mrs Logie was pronounced dead at her home on January 5.

The court heard that Weir had gotten close to Mrs Logie and had acted as her unofficial carer.

It emerged she had been a drug addict since her 20s and had racked up debts.

She will be sentenced in January next year at the same court.

Judge Michael O’Grady QC told the court Weir had attacked Mrs Logie – also known as Rae – at her home and later returned to the scene and “finished her off”.

Mr O’Grady said: “In these courts we do not weigh the worth of victims; nor should we. All life is precious.

“But, on the evidence before me, Rae Logie was a decent, kind, tolerant and harmless elderly woman. That you should have betrayed her trust is shocking enough.”