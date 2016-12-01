Addict had ‘heroin syringe behind ear’

An addict caught with a syringe full of heroin behind his ear has been ordered to complete 18 months probation.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Ross Coady was stopped by police on patrol in the city centre on September 11 this year.

The 31-year-old, from Margaret Street in Londonderry, admitted a charge of possessing Class A drugs.

Officers detained him after seeing a group, apparently drinking alcohol, at public toilets near Donegall Quay.

A prosecution lawyer said: “The defendant had a full syringe behind his ear.”

Following his arrest Coady confirmed he had a quantity of heroin for his own personal use.

Defence solicitor Brendan Blaney told the court his client is now on a programme of treatment for his dependency.

Sentencing Coady to 18 months probation, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said he recognised the attempts being made to treat his addiction.