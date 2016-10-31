Search

After Ashers: how will a secular society treat future churches?

Daniel McArthur (director of Ashers Bakery) with wife Amy, speaking outside after losing their appeal against a ruling that their refusal to make a "gay cake" was discriminatory.

Last week Ashers Baking Company lost its appeal over a finding of discrimination against a gay customer.

In recent decades homosexuality has been decriminalised, civil partnerships enshrined in law, and gay marriage approved right across Great Britain - only just blocked from Northern Ireland by a petition of concern. Does the arc of change mean that churches will inevitably be required by law to perform same sex marriages and what should be the long term response of churches be in a secularising society?

Philip Bradfield asks a panel of commentators if the arc of change means churches will inevitably be required to perform same-sex marriages?

Naomi Long: my gay marriage bill will have safeguards

Norman Hamilton: uneasiness over potential protections

Jeffrey Dudgeon: churches won’t be forced to comply

Peter Lynas: arc of change seems against Christians