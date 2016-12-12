Aghadowey man on voyeurism charges

An Aghqadowey man appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday charged with voyeurism and distributing indecent photographs of children.

It was the first appearance in court in connection with the case by Craig Serplus (59), of Clagan Park, who was released on £500 bail by District Judge Liam McNally.

Serplus, who was dressed in a suit, stood in the dock with his head down and nodded to say he understood the charges.

A police officer said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

He faces four charges including recording another person doing a private sexual act, knowing that the other person did not consent to being recorded, for sexual gratification.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on dates between January 1, 2014 and February 26 this year.

He is further charged with possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child on February 26.

Serplus is also alleged to have distributed or showed an indecent photograph of pseudo-photograph of a child on dates between March 1, 2002 and February 26 this year.

He is further charged with making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child on dates between March 1, 2002, and February 18 this year.

No further details were outlined to the court where defence barrister Alan Stewart said he had no questions to ask the police officer who connected his client to the charges.

A prosecutor asked for the case to be adjourned to January while the Public Prosecution Service awaits a full file from the National Crime Agency.

Judge McNally released Serplus on bail of £500 with the same conditions signed at a police station which were not revealed to the court.