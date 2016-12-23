Alleged drugs ‘bulker’ gets Christmas bail

Police believe a local man is part of an “organised crime gang” after cocaine with a street value of £9,000 was allegedly found at his home.

But last week the man was given compassionate bail to visit his ill mother before Christmas.

John Leonard Martin Mawhinney (23), of Drumtara, made the application at Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 22 and the visit was due to take place on December 23.

A police officer opposed the application and said that during a search of the accused’s flat in October cocaine, other items and a suspected “dealer’s list” were found.

He said drugs were also discovered during a search at the flat of a co-accused.

The officer said police believe Mawhinney played an integral role in an organised crime gang.

It was their case that the defendant “bulks out” the drugs and police feared if he was released on bail he could commit offences.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said as it was a compassionate bail application, Mawhinney could be picked up and brought back to the prison on the same day.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said the Prison Service said because of stretched resources they could not facilitate such same-day arrangements involving their own staff.

The judge agreed to Mawhinney being released on his own bail of £500 with a surety of £750 from his grandmother who he said should be present with him all day including when she is travelling to and from the prison to pick him up.