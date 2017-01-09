Alleged killer driver not fit to face court says her lawyer

An alleged killer driver is not fit to face court, her lawyer has claimed.

Mark Farrell told Craigavon Crown Court he had two expert psychiatric reports which opined that 23-year-old Claire Gough was neither fit to plea nor fit to stand trial.

Gough, from the Tartaraghan Road, is charged with causing the death of Katherine Kelly by driving carelessly and whilst unfit through drink or drugs on November 3, 2012 and three further allegations of causing grievous bodily injury to Scott Houston, Daniel Dougan and Trevor Foster arising from the same single vehicle crash on the Armagh Road in Portadown.

Previous courts have heard that Gough sustained an “acquired brain injury” in the impact.

She was due to have the charges put to her today at her arraignment but that was adjourned.

Prosecuting lawyer Nicola Auret said given the case is a “very serious matter involving a fatality,” the PPS would be seeking to obtain their own psychiatric report and asked the defence if their client would consent to being examined.

“We so consent,” replied Mr Farrell.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC adjourned the case to January 27 for review.

Miss Kelley was just 21 when she sustained her fatal injuries and it was reported at the time that Gough herself was also in a “critical condition.”

At the time Kathy Lennon, Miss Kelley’s mother, spoke of her “pride” that her daughter’s organs had been donated including her liver being given to a seriously ill baby.