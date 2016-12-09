‘Almost all police officers on overtime’

A major online survey of police officers conducted by the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) has found that nearly every officer routinely works paid or unpaid overtime.

The ‘Goodwill Survey’, which covered a three-month period, also found that six out of ten officers surveyed had to rearrange child care as a result of working overtime.

On average, officers worked almost one day of unpaid overtime each month. Overtime working forced eight out of ten to cancel or miss an appointment. Almost 90% missed a family or social event because of overtime. Two-fifths of Officers worked most, if not all, of their daily rest breaks.

Worryingly, the PFNI said, over a fifth got less than eight hours sleep as a direct result of working overtime - more than twenty times in the period covered by the survey.

PFNI Chairman, Mark Lindsay, said the feedback from officers were symptoms of a police service that was under immense pressure to ‘square the budget circle’.

Mr Lindsay said: “The PSNI is under-resourced and under-staffed. The consequence of this is that officers are working flat out to keep the service ticking over. Indeed, over 90% said that even when they’re off duty, they’re answering calls on police-related matters.

“This highlights the level to which policing in NI has become reliant on the goodwill of officers. Family life is severely disrupted. Plans are turned upside down and this causes disappointment and upset and puts family relationships under severe strain.”

As a result is a rise in long-term sickness levels, which in turn places “even more pressure on officers to plug gaping holes in the service”.