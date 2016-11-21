Ambulance called after cannabis cookies make eight people ill

Police are investigating after a group of people became ill after consuming cannabis cookies at an address in the Ballymena area on Sunday evening.

Commenting on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Ballymena local policing team were assisted by neighbourhood officers at an incident in the Cushendall Road area [running through the north-east of the town and beyond].

“An ambulance had been called for eight persons feeling ill after consuming cannabis.

“It transpires that they had eaten homemade ‘special’ cookies.

“Police seized the remaining cannabis cookies, along with a very large cannabis cigarette.

“Two people have been arrested for drugs offences and are helping police with enquiries. “

The post received a lot of feedback from the public, although a number of people claimed it was a waste of police resources.