Ambulance called after cannabis cookies make eight people ill

Police are investigating after a group of people became ill after consuming cannabis cookies at an address in the Ballymena area on Sunday evening.
Commenting on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Ballymena local policing team were assisted by neighbourhood officers at an incident in the Cushendall Road area [running through the north-east of the town and beyond].
“An ambulance had been called for eight persons feeling ill after consuming cannabis.
“It transpires that they had eaten homemade ‘special’ cookies.
“Police seized the remaining cannabis cookies, along with a very large cannabis cigarette.
“Two people have been arrested for drugs offences and are helping police with enquiries. “
The post received a lot of feedback from the public, although a number of people claimed it was a waste of police resources.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.