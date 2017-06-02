Another arrest in Colin Horner murder investigation

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have arrested a 45-year-old man this morning in the Newtownards area in relation to the murder of Colin Horner in Bangor on Sunday May 28.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Meanwhile a 28-year-old man will appear in Newtownards Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Colin Horner. He has also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

A 47-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder has been released unconditionally.

Mr Horner, 35, was gunned down at close range in the carpark of Sainsbury’s supermarket in Bangor on Sunday in front of his three-year-old son.

It is understood that Mr Horner, originally from Carrickfergus, recently relocated to the North Down town amid fears he would be targeted in the same paramilitary feud that claimed the life of his associate George Gilmore, in March.