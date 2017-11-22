Appeal after man threatened during aggravated burglary

A man was threatened last night after three masked men - one armed with a knife - forced their way into a property in south Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the aggravated burglary at a house in the Cricklewood Park area.

Detective Inspector Natalie McNally said: “Police received a report at approximately 7.20pm that three masked men had gained entry into the property. One of the men was believed to have been armed with a knife."

He said the male occupant, who was the only person in the house at the time, was threatened by one of the males "but was not injured during the ordeal".

"All three males subsequently fled empty handed," added Det Insp McNally.

“Detectives at Musgrave are asking for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity between 6.45pm and 7.15pm in the area, or who may have information which could help with their inquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1232 of 21/11/2017.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”