Appeal after protected red kite shot dead in Co Down

Police and a bird protection charity are appealing for information after a rare bird or prey was shot dead in Co Down.

The young red kite was found with gunshot wounds on a public laneway near Moneyslane, between Banbridge and Newcastle, on August 17.

Alan Ferguson of RSPB NI said: “Any loss of these under-threat birds is utterly heartbreaking. Our red kite population in Northern Ireland is small at just 20 breeding pairs and that makes it particularly vulnerable to losses.

“It would appear that someone has deliberately targeted one of these beautiful creatures, so this is incredibly frustrating and upsetting and is a real setback for the future of the species here.”

RSPB NI has been working on a red kite reintroduction programme for nine years. The last confirmed shooting of a red kite happened in Crossgar in 2014.

PSNI wildlife officer Emma Meredith said police take all reports of wildlife crime seriously and appealed for anyone with information about the death of the red kite to contact them quoting reference number 837 of 17/8/17.

She said: “The Operation Raptor campaign was launched in March 2016 and is designed to encourage members of the public to report to PSNI and also to warn offenders they could face a custodial sentence and/or fine, up to £5,000, if they are caught targeting birds of prey through poisoning, shooting or trapping.”