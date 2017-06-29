Appeal after serious assault on woman

Police have issued an appeal after a serious assault on a woman in the Kinallen area.

Detectives investigating the assault, on the woman aged in her 20’s in the early hours of Saturday, 24 June are looking to speak with the driver of a black car who stopped at the entrance to Whitehorn Brae, Kinallen to offer help to the victim.

Detective Sergeant Nelson said: “The driver of this vehicle is not a suspect in this incident. It is believed he stopped with the victim at approximately 7.30am on Saturday, 24 June and asked her if she was ok and if she needed a lift.

“The victim declined this offer. He then drove off in the direction of Howe Road.

“We would be keen to speak to him as he may have information which could help us with our enquiries. I would ask him to contact detectives at Mahon Road on 028 3836 6274 or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 350 24/06/17. Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 22 year old male was arrested by police investigating the incident. He has since been released on bail.