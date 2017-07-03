Appeal for Bangor man who has been missing for over a week

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old James Truesdale from Bangor.

James has not been seen since June 25 and Bangor Police have said his mother Pauline is extremely worried.

Posting on Facebook PSNI Bangor said: “Pauline has tried to contact as many of his friends as possible but seems nobody has spoken to him in several days.

“If you know where James is please get him to contact his mum. If you need to call us on 101 to pass on any info to the family please quote cc2017070300909.

“Thank you from us and behalf of James’ family.”