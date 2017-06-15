Appeal for information after attempted armed cash-in-transit robbery

Police are investigating after an attempted armed cash-in-transit robbery this morning in Lisburn.

The incident happened in a car park in the Knockmore Road area of Lisburn around 6am today when the occupants of the cash-in-transit van were approached by three masked men, "one of whom was brandishing a firearm".

The gang demanded cash - but they made off from the scene empty handed.

A PSNI spokesman said: "All three men were wearing scarves around their faces and had hoods up over their heads. It is believed they fled the scene in a silver BMW, which was found abandoned a short time later in the Windermere area.

"Police believe they then got into a second car, a grey BMW," he added.

A PSNI spokesman has appealed to anyone who may have seen either the silver BMW acting suspiciously in the Knockmore Road area or Windermere area this morning or the grey BMW leaving the Windermere area, to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 164 15/06/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.