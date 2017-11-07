Appeal for information after 'racially motivated hate crimes'

Police in south Belfast are appealing for witnesses following two incidents of criminal damage last night (November 6).

Inspector Jamie Hughes said, "At around 9.40pm it was reported that a number of young people had kicked the front door of a house in Kilburn Street.

"Damage was caused to the door as a result of the incident.

"At around 10.45pm it was reported that two windows of a house in Donegall Avenue were damaged after bricks were thrown at the house.

"We have not yet established a link between the incidents but are treating them as racially motivated hate crimes."

Insp Hughes added: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers at Lisburn Road station on 101 quoting reference 1526 or 1590 06/11/17.

"Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.

"If you, or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime, please contact police or your local support agency."

For more information visit: https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/hate-crime/here-to-help/

