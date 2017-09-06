Appeal for information after stolen dumper truck rampage

Police in Londonderry are appealing for witnesses after the theft of a dumper truck in the Skeoge Road area of the city last night.

Inspector Ray Wilson said: “At approximately 8:25pm it was reported that two male youths were seen driving a dumper truck in the vicinity of the Skeoge Road.

"The two males were seen driving the vehicle through local housing estates, including Ederowen Park, Glendale Park and Rossnagalliagh and damage had been caused to lampposts and other street furniture.

“The truck, believed to have been stolen from a nearby building site, was later recovered.

“We are appealing to anyone who can help us identify the males driving the vehicle, or who was in the area at the time and witnessed the vehicle being driven. This was reckless behaviour, which could have had serious consequences.

“Anyone who knows anything about this incident is urged to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency 101, quoting reference 1227 of 05/09/17. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

