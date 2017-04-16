Appeal for photos that could help solve Danielle McLaughlin murder

Family and friends of a murdered Irish backpacker have issued an international appeal to help secure justice.

Co Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin, 28, was raped and killed in Goa on the west coast of India on March 13.

A local man has been charged with her murder but others are suspected of involvement in the killing.

Ms McLaughlin, who was from Buncrana but had lived in Liverpool before travelling overseas, had been celebrating Holi, a Hindu spring festival, in Palolem, a coastal village in Goa.

She left the village late at night and her naked body was found in a nearby field the next day with injuries to her head and face.

A spokesman for the Truth for Danielle Campaign said: “We seek truth and justice.”

The campaign has assembled an international legal team, headed by Londonderry solicitor Des Doherty, to pursue the case. They urged anyone with potential information to come forward.

The spokesman said: “At this time we are especially interested in any mobile phone or cellular device footage that you may have, if you were present in Goa for the Holi Festival in the area of the Festival Valley at Palolem Beach and Collomb Bay on March 13, and the days leading up to it.

“We are seeking to identify all potential witnesses from the footage and photographs that so many people have already sent to us.”

A childhood friend of Ms McLaughlin has already released a music single to raise money to support the justice campaign.

Anyone with information should contact Mr Doherty on des@desmondjdoherty.co.uk.