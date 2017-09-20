Appeal for witnesses after man 'struck by car' in north Belfast 'altercation'

Police are appealing for information after a man was injured during an incident in Flax Street in north Belfast yesterday afternoon (September 19).

It was reported that shortly after 4pm some form of altercation took place between a number of people on Flax Street.

As a result of the altercation a 46 year old man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was reported to have been struck by a silver coloured vehicle.

Three men and two women have been arrested as part of the investigation and remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Mason is appealing for anyone who witnessed the altercation or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Criminal Investigation Branch in Musgrave Police Station quoting reference number 909 of 19/09/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.