Appeal launched for information into serious pensioner assault

Detectives are appealing for information into the serious assault of a 71-year-old man in Newtownards.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Talbot said: “The victim, 71 -year-old John Trolan, was found injured in his Mark Street home at around 10.30am yesterday morning, Thursday 8 June.

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is receiving treatment for serious injuries."

Det Chief Insp Talbot said police are "keen to trace John’s movements in the hours before he was found unconscious in his home".

"We know that he was seen at around 10.30am on Wednesday 7 June," he added. "At this time he was well and uninjured. We need to know what happened between then and Thursday morning.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen or spoken to John Trolan between 10.30am on Wednesday and 10.30am yesterday to please get in touch, you may have information that could prove vital. Was John out and about? Was he alone or in company? Did you speak to him by phone or in person? Any small piece of information could provide the lead detectives need.

"Please call 101, quoting reference number 747 08/06/17. Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111”