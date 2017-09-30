Appeal to help find missing woman

Police in Ballymena are asking the public for help in locating Chutai Huang, a Chinese national.

The 40-year-old was last seen in the Ballymena area, and police believe she may have travelled to either Newry or Belfast.

This lady speaks little English and normally carries a backpack.

She is 5”4, long black hair and normally wears black clothing.

If anyone knows Chutai or if Chutai reads this, please contact Police on 101 quoting 784 of 28/9/17