Apple pickers ‘forced to forage in shop bins’

PIC OF PAUL BROADBENT COMING

An illegal gang master who kept Romanian workers in an unheated outbuilding in Lurgan forced them to scavenge for out-of-date food from supermarket bins, the Gang master & Labour Abuse Authority has advised.

In 2014 Gheorghe Ionas, 24, of Albert Avenue in Lurgan pleaded guilty to acting as a gang master without a licence at Craigavon Magistrates Court. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

However Gang master & Labour Abuse Authority Chief Executive Paul Broadbent said he was both “shocked and appalled” by the fact that only a £500 fine was handed down, and said he would appeal.

Mr Broadbent said: “I simply fail to see how this punishment fits the crime and is in any way a deterrent for someone who preyed on vulnerable men.”

Behind Mr Ionas’ terraced house police discovered three Romanian men sleeping in an outbuilding of bare breeze blocks with no heating or running water and limited electricity. Craigavon Borough Council declared the building “unfit for human habitation”.

The court heard how the men were employed full-time as apple pickers. Ionas was paid £260 per week for per worker of which they received only £100, equalling £17 per day. The men were forced to take out-of-date stock from the bins of local supermarkets. None of them were prepared to make formal complaints due to fear for their own safety and that of their families in Romania.