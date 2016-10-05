Ardoyne protestor arrested over confrontation with journalist

A nationalist protestor filmed confronting a newspaper reporter at the Ardoyne/Twaddell Avenue interface in north Belfast has been questioned by police.

The incident took place on Saturday as the three Ligoniel Orange lodges completed the return leg of their banned 2013 Twelfth of July parade past the Ardoyne shop fronts.

Video footage posted online showed a man approaching a journalist from the Sunday Life, angrily telling the reporter: “I’m coming for you,” and suggesting the reporter would “have a bad fall” some night.

The man involved was along with a number of well-known members of GARC (Greater Ardoyne Residents’ Collective) who were staging a protest against the parade.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Chris Noble said: “Police investigating a report of threatening behaviour against an individual on the morning of Saturday, October 1 at Ardoyne, north Belfast have arrested a 32-year-old male.

“He was arrested in the Belfast area yesterday afternoon, Tuesday October 4 on suspicion of threats to kill and common assault. He was interviewed and has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

“Enquiries into the matter are currently ongoing.”